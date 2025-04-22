Liberal Party Campaign Truck Involved in Massive Metaphor — The Shovel

A Liberal Party vehicle has been involved in a symbolic interpretation of its party’s election campaign performance so far, at an early voting centre in Quakers Hill.

In a flawless analogy of the Liberal Party’s governing style, the vehicle arrived unannounced, massively inconvenienced everyone, broke a whole heap of shit and then left.

The quick-thinking driver extended the metaphor by attempting to remove the Liberal Party branding, thereby pretending the disaster as someone else’s fault.

One witness said there was “a lot of noise, a significant amount of damage caused, but no real plan for fixing anything,” although it was unclear if she was talking about the accident or the previous Coalition Government.