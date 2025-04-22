 Liberal Party Campaign Truck Involved in Massive Metaphor — The Shovel
April 23, 2025

Liberal Party Campaign Truck Involved in Massive Metaphor

Image: Facebook

A Liberal Party vehicle has been involved in a symbolic interpretation of its party’s election campaign performance so far, at an early voting centre in Quakers Hill.

In a flawless analogy of the Liberal Party’s governing style, the vehicle arrived unannounced, massively inconvenienced everyone, broke a whole heap of shit and then left.

The quick-thinking driver extended the metaphor by attempting to remove the Liberal Party branding, thereby pretending the disaster as someone else’s fault.

One witness said there was “a lot of noise, a significant amount of damage caused, but no real plan for fixing anything,” although it was unclear if she was talking about the accident or the previous Coalition Government.

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

Liberal Party Campaign Truck Involved in Massive Metaphor

Scomo Appoints Himself Caretaker Pope “No One’s Held More Ministries Than Me”

Putin Donning Bintang Singlet to Ride Komodo Dragon Pretty Sure Sign He Wants Airbase in Indonesia

Dutton Says He’ll Buy Son House, if He Can Find One He Hasn’t Already Bought

Dutton Promises To Blame Migrants if Housing Policy Drives Up Prices