Elon Musk Demonstrates Tesla’s Profit Decline — The Shovel

Elon Musk has used a Donald Trump campaign rally to neatly demonstrate his company’s fall in profit this year, as well as the reason for the fall.

Tesla’s profits fell by 71%, which was equal to the angle of Musk’s Nazi salute.

Musk insists it wasn’t a Nazi salute but rather a Roman salute. While analysts insist this is bullshit, they do concede the profit decline does show some resemblance to the sharp decline in the former Empire.

Many attribute the profit drop to Musk’s insistence on inserting himself into politics in an unelected role where he makes life and death decisions about the use of public funding based on the whim of a man-child, trying to look cool in front of his new friends in government, while going on stage waving chainsaws and speaking with white supremacist groups about how they need to secure the future of mankind. But he says he is pretty sure it’s because of woke.

By Matt Harvey