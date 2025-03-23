Pope Francis has died in the Vatican after being unable to shake off the effects of a three-minute interaction with US Vice President JD Vance.

Many people who have had to contend with JD Vance in the past say even brief encounters with the disease can have devastating effects.

“It’s a pretty horrible thing to have to deal with. Even mild cases can lead to long bouts of nausea. I’ve heard of people who are not even in the same room as Vance – they just see him on TV – and they’re hit with vomiting for days,” one observer said.

“Unfortunately for the Pope, the prospect of having to make small talk with a self-centred right wing man-baby wearing eyeliner was too much. May he rest in peace”.

One theory suggests that JD Vance asked the Pope to say thank you to him for visiting, at which point the Pope said he would rather die.