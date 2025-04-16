Doubts about whether Russia was planning an airbase in Indonesia have been put to bed after Vladimir Putin released images of himself riding a Komodo Dragon on an Indonesian beach in a newly-purchased Bintang singlet.

The manliest man in the manosphere said only weak pussies hire scooters while on holiday in Indonesia, confirming that Komodo Dragon was his preferred method of transport while scoping out airbase options.

It is believed Putin picked up the singlet, along with a fake pair of Prada sunglasses, at a market in Bali while holidaying in Indonesia with his mates. “Let’s get a tattoo!” he shouted while stopping his Komodo Dragon briefly to buy a bucket of beers.

Sources say the Russian leader was later snapped at a yoga retreat reading Eat, Prey, Love although those images were later deleted at the request of the Kremlin.

Headline by Anthony Bell