Dutton Says He’ll Buy Son House, if He Can Find One He Hasn’t Already Bought — The Shovel

Peter Dutton says he initially avoided questions about helping his son buy a house this week, because it was unclear if there was one available in Australia that he hadn’t already owned at some point.

“I do have a philosophy of not rebuying a house that I’ve previously flipped, which does make it tricky when searching for new property to buy,” Dutton said in a radio interview this morning.

He said he had since managed to find a house. “I’ve had my staff search real estate databases across the country and it turns out there is one townhouse in Ballarat that I’ve never owned, so I will buy that for my son at some point in the future. Oh, wait, hang on, I’ve just received a message from a staffer advising that I did briefly own that property in 2011, sorry son, I’ll keep looking”.

Dutton said looking after your kids was important. “Looking other people’s kids is important too – especially if you can do it for a profit via building a childcare centre empire”.

He admitted it was getting harder and harder to get into the property market. “Some of my colleagues only have six, or in some cases just five or even four houses. It really is a crisis”.