Apple CEO Tim Cook has unveiled the new iPhone17 which will honour the US President by folding when a small amount of pressure is applied.

Demonstrating the new device, Cook showed how the phone completely flipped 180 degrees with the slightest tap. “A tiny amount of pressure will do it. Or you can even just say ‘We will match your insane tariffs you idiot’ and it will immediately fold,” Cook explained.

He said the company had resisted developing such a product to date, but felt that a flip phone represented the essence of the US President’s style. “With Donald Trump in office we believe the time is right for a phone that pretends to be big but it actually very, very small,” Cook said.

Packed with new features such as an improved camera, updated AI integrations, and a larger screen to read the news about Trump’s latest humiliating capitulation, the new phone retailed for $2,599 for three hours, then fell to $1,299 once Trump shat himself and realised he couldn’t win a trade war with China.

The cheaper iPhone17S will not fold, but will come with a special lock screen depicting Trump’s backdown to China on electronics tariffs.

___

With Anthony Bell