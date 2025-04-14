Jacinta Price Denies She's Copying Donald Trump, Insisting She's Focused On Governing for All Americans — The Shovel

Coalition Senator Jacinta Price has sought to distance herself from claims she is trying to emulate US President Donald Trump, insisting she is focused on the task of representing ordinary, hard-working Americans.

After saying on the weekend she wanted to “Make Australia Great Again” and then later claiming she had no recollection of saying it, Price insisted comparisons to the Trump campaign were misguided. “It’s the media, not me, that’s obsessed with Donald Trump and obsessed with America. I’m just out here, campaigning across the fifty states of this great country, listening to the concerns of ordinary folks who are worried about the cost of putting gas in their car,” she said.

“It’s absurd to think I’m influenced by what’s happening in the US. I could care less what’s happening over there. We have one important job to do, and that’s winning the White House”.

Price said she rated her party’s chances at the upcoming election. “A lot of people have written us in the Republican Party off, but I haven’t. I believe we have a great chance of regaining control of Congress at the upcoming election”.