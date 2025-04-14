Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has hit back at claims his new housing policy will actually drive up the cost of buying a new home, saying if it does it will be because a Muslim family from Lebanon moved here in the 1970s.

Independent modelling shows that the Coalition’s plan to allow tax-deductions on interest repayments will drive up housing costs. But the Coalition released its own modelling which showed that 50% of the increase will be caused by some guy called Abdul who has the nerve to want to live in a house. The other 50% is attributed to African gangs.

Announcing the new policy at the weekend, Dutton said housing was one of the key issues facing voters at this election. “Housing is a complex, persistent problem within our economy, and it’s very easy to just blame migrants for everything. So that’s what we’ll be doing,” he said.

“Given the number of factors involved, and the emotional nature of housing, it’s tempting to over-simplify the problem and just trade on fear. I’ve always liked oversimplification,” he continued.