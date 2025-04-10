JD Vance Wondering When Penguins Are Going To Say Thank You for Tariff Suspension — The Shovel

US Vice President JD Vance says he is shocked to hear that penguins living on The Heard and McDonald Islands 1500km north of Antarctica are yet to show gratitude for Donald Trump’s decision to reverse tariffs in the region.

In an interview today, Vance said he was yet to hear anything at all from the island’s birdlife about the tariffs.

“You would think that they would be happy about this announcement. But yet we’ve heard absolutely nothing from them. Not a squeak. How ungrateful can you be?” Vance said.

“My advice is, offer some words of appreciation for this Administration before just assuming that we won’t reintroduce the tariffs onto your islands”

A spokesperson for the penguins told Vance to go fuck himself.

Headline by Anthony Bell