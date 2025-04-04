Man Who Bankrupts Casinos Really Showing the World a Thing or Two About How To Do Business — The Shovel

In what has been described as “a massive fucking surprise”, a man who has run six companies into bankruptcy and wasn’t even able to make money out of A CASINO, has absolutely no idea what he is doing while in charge of the world’s largest economy.

The self-described business genius sent stock markets crashing after announcing a range of insane tariffs that anyone with even the most basic understanding of economics knew were a terrible idea.

Elected on a promise to bring down prices, the former reality TV star has instead implemented a policy that will increase prices, either because he is an idiot, or because he is a small-minded, petty man-child who is happy to ruin his own country’s economy if it means he can also punish other countries.

In a rambling, largely incoherent speech, the man – who is inexplicably in charge of the world’s most sophisticated economy – said, “For decades, our country has been looted, pillaged, raped and plundered by nations near and far,” not realising that the prosperity of his own country has been largely built on its interaction with those very same nations.

Observers say it is hardly surprising that a man whose wealth was mainly generated by playing a TV character who pretended to be a successful businessman, does not actually know how to run an economy.