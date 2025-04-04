Chinese-Produced “Made in USA” Stickers Now 34% More Expensive — The Shovel

American manufacturers will be slapped with an extra 34% charge on the little stickers they put on their products to show they are made in the USA.

The stickers, made in a factory in Guangdong Province, were previously shipped to the US tariff-free, but will now be hit by Donald Trump’s new levy, forcing US producers to raise the price of their goods.

One American manufacturer said they had looked into buying the stickers from a US-based factory, but quickly discovered they were too expensive.

“Turns out making stickers is not something US companies can do affordably, so we’re going to have to continue buying the stickers from China, just with a 34% price premium, which is fantastic. Happy Liberation Day!” a spokesperson for the manufacturer said.