Albo Says Weirdest Thing About Stage Fall Was Seeing Barnaby Joyce Sprawled on Floor — The Shovel

The Prime Minister is physically okay but mentally shaken after falling off a stage at an event in Cessnock, only to see Barnaby Joyce taking a phone call on the ground below.

Albanese, who was giving a speech on ‘Same Job Same Pay’ laws, said the episode had taken him by surprise. “One minute I’m walking backwards off a stage after giving a speech, the next thing you know I’m face to face with the member for New England, who’s prone on the ground yelling ‘dead fucking cunt’ into his phone with his feet up on a planter box. It was quite terrifying actually,” Albanese explained.

The PM said he had no idea what the former National Party leader was doing there. Barnaby Joyce said he had no idea what he was doing there either. “I think I was on my way home from the pub in Armadale and somehow I ended up 350km away in Cessnock. It happens to the best of us. It was a big night,” Joyce said.

Albanese’s fall has been compared to a similar incident in the US, when President Joe Biden fell off a stage at a graduation ceremony and was surprised to find Barnaby Joyce lying on the ground below.

_____

Headline by Anthony Bell