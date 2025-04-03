 The Shovel's 2025 Armchair Election Guide — The Shovel
April 3, 2025

The Shovel’s 2025 Armchair Election Guide

There’s a federal election around the corner which means the next month will be an endless parade of high-vis vests, visits to Bunnings, pledges to build things and cheesy confected drama. So a bit like an episode of The Block really, but without a coherent plan to build more housing.

To help you make sense of it all, we’ve made a 39-page, downloadable armchair guide.

To get one you just need to become a Shovel member. A membership is as little as $3 a month – about the cost of half a coffee. We’ll send you other stuff too, plus you’ll be supporting independent Australian media.

 

What’s in the election guide?

The downloadable guide has a profile on all 150 electorates, a summary of all the major parties, a guide to voting, profiles of Albo and Dutto and a whole heap of useless facts. It’s the perfect way to enjoy/survive the next month in Australia.

Get the guide

