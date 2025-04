“It’s about time we made other countries pay more!” says a man who will shortly enter a McDonalds, look at the menu and use the phrase, “Why the fuck am I having to pay more?”

Iowa man Jim Cabbot, who loves guns, hamburgers and Donald Trump but doesn’t understand basic economics, said he totally supported the President’s tariffs on products, such as beef.

“I can’t wait for him to make America wealthy again, and by the way, what the fuck happened to the price of hamburgers?”