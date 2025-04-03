Dutton Follows Trump by Announcing 10% Tariff on All Australian Imports Into Australia — The Shovel

Keen to emulate his US role model, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has announced an across-the-board levy of 10% on all Australian-made goods entering the Australian market, should he win the upcoming election.

Labelling it ‘Liberation Day’, Dutton said Australian producers had taken advantage of Australian consumers for too long, and Australians would finally get what they wanted, which was increased prices on locally-made goods.

In a rambling speech, Dutton singled out Australian beef producers, saying it was unfair that they got away with having no tariffs imposed on their sales in Australia. “They’re wonderful people, wonderful everything, but they’re not doing the right thing,” he said.

Dutton at one point seemed to become confused by his own speech, but continued on anyway. “We want locally made beef, not Australian beef, which is why from midnight tonight, Australian beef will be more expensive for Australian consumers … hang on, that doesn’t make sense. Are these notes correct? I just read them out verbatim? Ok, let’s continue. These tariffs will come into effect at midnight tonight. God bless America, thank you”.