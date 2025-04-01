Nationwide Search Underway for Peter Dutton’s Nuclear Policy — The Shovel

Police, volunteers and emergency services have begun a coordinated effort to find the Coalition’s nuclear power policy, which has not been seen since late last year.

The search began in Liberal Party headquarters and then fanned out across the country, with no sign of the policy at the time of publication.

Witnesses say that until recently the $330 billion policy had been a popular member of the Coalition team, but had become reclusive in recent weeks.

“It was the centre of attention, the life of the party. It was always around – it used to go everywhere with Peter,” one person within the Liberal Party said. “But then it just all-of-sudden disappeared. It’s very strange”.

Some Liberal Party insiders say they did not notice the policy was missing until the start of the election campaign on Friday. “I guess we all just assumed it was still around, or maybe had gone on holiday. But then someone at the office said, “Has anyone seen our nuclear policy,” and that’s when I realised I hadn’t actually seen or heard about it for weeks,” a Liberal Party staffer said.

Some people are now starting to question whether the policy was even real. “If I’m honest, I never did actually see the policy, I only ever heard Peter Dutton talk about it. Like a lot of people I’m starting to think it might have been imaginary,” one insider said.