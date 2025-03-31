 Dutton Pledges To Create 2 Million New Referendum Proposals by 2030 — The Shovel
March 31, 2025

Dutton Pledges To Create 2 Million New Referendum Proposals by 2030

Peter Dutton has made his first major announcement of the 2025 election, promising to put forward, and then walk back, at least two million hastily-developed proposals for nation-wide referendums within the next five years.

Dutton, who has already floated several thousand referendum ideas in the campaign so far, said Australians were crying out for more opportunities to vote on obscure issues of no relevance to them.

“With cost of living getting out of control, what regular Australians want more than anything right now is a referendum on giving Ministers the right to deport dual citizens under specific circumstances,” Dutton said.

Dutton made clear that Australians would not actually need to vote in the referendums, just that they would be announced as policies and then magically vanish the following day.

“This is simply about me flooding the zone with shit ideas that I then never talk about again,” Dutton explained, before announcing a referendum on whether Vegemite should be sold in tubes, or just jars.

