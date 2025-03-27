Entire Coalition Policy Platform Accidentally Leaked on Signal Group Chat — The Shovel

In an embarrassing blunder ahead of the Coalition’s budget reply speech, shadow treasurer Angus Taylor has accidentally added an ABC journalist to the party’s Signal group chat, divulging a huge blank screen of secret policy detail.

The chat, which also includes Opposition Leader Peter Dutton and deputy leader Sussan Ley, reveals the extent of in-depth planning and sophisticated policy discussion that has taken place in the lead up to this year’s election.

The ABC journalist, who remains unnamed, said the chat included full detail about the party’s economic, social, housing, energy, health and education policies. “Everything they’ve been thinking about and planning over the past three years is in there. We are going to dedicate a full blank page to it in our reporting today,” the journalist said.

It is unclear how the journalist was added to the chat, but Taylor was said to be furious with the leak, saying that months of work had now been divulged.

_____

Headline by Adam Reakes