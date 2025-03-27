Dutton Opens Budget Reply Speech: “Jim Chalmers Is Limp-Wristed and His Budget Is Gay” — The Shovel

Peter Dutton has raised eyebrows with his budget reply speech, which opened with the claim that Jim Chalmers was “limp-wristed” and that the Labor Government’s economic policies were “definitely gay”.

It follows his use of a homophobic slur last week to describe the Prime Minister’s response to Chinese aggression.

“Tax cuts are gay and rebates on power bills are for homos,” Dutton told Parliament. “And we all know that cutting student debt is for girls”.

Dutton said that cutting the excise on petrol was, on the other hand, strong and tough and manly. “While Jim Chalmers is poncing around giving little tax cuts, I’m going to cut your petrol bill like a real man,” he continued in a desperate attempt to channel Donald Trump.

When challenged over the use of the slurs Dutton ran away.

Headline by Anthony Bell