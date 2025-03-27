Dead Salmon More Popular Than Dutton, Albanese, Polls Show — The Shovel

A dead salmon without a head is Australia’s preferred Prime Minister, a new poll shows.

Seven out of ten voters said the smelly, rotting salmon, brought into Parliament by Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young yesterday, was more capable than the major party leaders, despite not being alive.

“Sure, it doesn’t seem to have a pulse, or a coherent policy platform, but then neither does Peter Dutton,” one voter said, adding “At least its position on energy policy is consistent”.

Another pointed out that, while it lacked a head, the salmon was at least visible. “I’ve seen more of that salmon in the last twenty four hours than I have of Anthony Albanese. Yes, it has relied on someone else to hold it up, but then so does Albo. Plus, as anyone who has filleted a salmon before would know, it has a spine, which is a bonus”.

Biologist Peter Grecon said, given the fish was dead, it would not have a conscience. “I think it has a bright future in politics”.

_____

Headline by @sneezeblesser