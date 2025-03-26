 Rabbitohs Mascot Offered Liberal Party Leadership After Shoving Young Kid — The Shovel
March 26, 2025

Rabbitohs Mascot Offered Liberal Party Leadership After Shoving Young Kid

The man inside South Sydney’s Reggie Rabbit suit will replace Peter Dutton as Liberal Party leader, after proving he has what it takes to totally misjudge a photo op with young children.

Charlie Gallico, 81, pushed a nine-year-old boy at rugby league game while pretending to be a rabbit, mirroring the time Scott Morrison pushed a seven-year-old boy at a soccer game while pretending to be a Prime Minister.

Gallico initially claimed the kid started it, demonstrating he understands the Liberal Party’s policy of always blaming someone else.

“He manhandles kids, he likes to play dress ups, and he’s a little bit out of touch. We think he’ll be perfect for the job,” a Liberal Party spokesperson said.

The offer for the leadership was later retracted after it was discovered that Gallico had apologised for the incident.

Headline by Anthony Bell

