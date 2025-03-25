Albo Tells Trump He Knows An Artist Who Paints Flattering Portraits of Billionaires — The Shovel

Following Donald Trump’s demands for a portrait of him in the Colorado State Capital building to be taken down because it was “unflattering”, the Australian PM has phoned to say he knows of just the artist to paint something better.

“He’s a specialist in this type of thing,” Albo explained. “He does super life-like portraits that really capture the essence of the subject. Vincent Namatjira his name is – Australians love this guy. He specialises in rich wankers too, so I reckon he’ll be perfect”.

Sources close to Namatjira said he was up for the challenge, although he was concerned he may be unable to get his hands on enough orange paint.

Presidential portraits have in the past included the President’s pets, but the artist at the centre of the controversy, Sarah A Boardman, said she did not have room to fit in Elon Musk.

_______

Headline by Anthony Bell