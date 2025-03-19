Trump, Vance Say Stranded Astronauts Must Say Thank You Before Being Rescued — The Shovel

NASA astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Suni Williams have successfully returned to Earth, but have been told they will need to say ‘thank you’ to the new President and Vice President before they will be released from their capsule.

As Williams opened the door to the space capsule in waters off Florida, she was surprised to see JD Vance standing on a boat nearby. “Have you said thank you to me once in this entire mission?” he said to a visibly confused Williams.

Williams began to speak before Vance interrupted her, saying “Offer some words of appreciation for this Administration before just assuming that we will get you out of this capsule and back to land. Also, weird question, but is there a couch inside that capsule?”

As she tried to bring some sense to the conversation, Donald Trump interjected saying, “You are right now not in a very good position. You have allowed yourself to be in a very bad position. You don’t have the cards right now. We can deport you back to the space station. Say thank you and we’ll see if maybe we can help”.

At the time of publication neither Williams or Wilmore had been able to get a word into the conversation to explain their situation.

Headline by Anthony Bell