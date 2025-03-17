Peter Dutton Announces Coalition Policy of Making Coalition Policy Announcements at a Later Date — The Shovel

Peter Dutton has used a press conference to announce that his Party’s policy of making announcements about future policy announcements at a later date will be announced at some point in the near future.

The Opposition Leader indicated that the policy would underpin the Coalition’s upcoming election campaign, but stressed today was not a day for announcements. “There will be plenty of time for announcing announcements at a later stage. What today is about is letting all Australians know that our announcements about future announceables will be announced at an appropriate date to be announced in due course,” Dutton said.

Dutton would not be drawn on when those announcements might be. “What I won’t be doing is providing a running commentary about announcements. That’s something that can be announced at the appropriate time”.