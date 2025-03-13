US Scraps Steel Tariff After Remembering Steel Needed To Make Guns — The Shovel

Donald Trump has moved swiftly to reverse tariffs on steel imports after supporters complained it would make guns unaffordable.

Panicked Trump supporters raised the alarm, saying the tariffs could add hundreds of dollars to their weekly gun shopping bill.

“The last thing we want is for Americans to be unable to afford everyday basics like a Glock 19 handgun. Donald trump needs to rethink this,” a MAGA spokesperson said.

The White House quickly backtracked, releasing a statement saying it would reverse the tariffs, and blamed a clerical error.

“We realise that while encouraging a local manufacturing industry is important, it is not as important as an American’s right to own an AR15,” the statement read.

___

Headline by Anthony Bell