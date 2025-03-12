Next White Lotus Season To Be Set at Big 4 Holiday Park — The Shovel

The fourth season of the popular show White Lotus has been green-lit, with insiders confirming it will follow a group of guests as they spend a week at the Big 4 Wagga Wagga Holiday Park.

While filming is yet to begin, sources say the show will continue its focus on dark themes and multi-layered characters. “Tensions will flair as guests vie for the best spot on the powered caravan sites and disagree about whose turn it is on the communal gas BBQs,” one source said. “There will be an ongoing mystery as guests try to work out whose kids left their fucking bikes in the middle of the path again”.

One storyline is said to be about a middle-aged couple who rekindle their relationship by rediscovering their shared love of the Jumping Pillow Trampoline. Another plotline will follow a newlywed couple as they spend the week working their way through the list of available. icecreams at the kiosk freezer.

“I don’t want to give too much away, but there will also be some mysterious activities taking place in the communal games and TV room,” the source said.