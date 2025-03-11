 WA Election: Gina Rinehart Wins Tenth Consecutive Term — The Shovel
March 11, 2025

WA Election: Gina Rinehart Wins Tenth Consecutive Term

With final counting in the Western Australia election now complete, officials have confirmed that Gina Rinehart will run the state for an unprecedented tenth consecutive term.

In a press conference last night, Rinehart said she had received phone calls from both party leaders, offering their congratulations. “Earlier this evening, I received a call from Premier Roger Cook. He offered his congratulations, wished me well, and asked me how I wanted to proceed over the next four years.

“I offered him my commiserations. I told him he had run a tireless campaign, but unfortunately it just wasn’t his time and he won’t be in charge of the state this time around”.

Rinehart thanked her team, including her personal assistant Peter Dutton. “Peter’s been at my side for many years now, doing all sorts of odd jobs and thankless tasks. He is in many ways the unsung hero of my team”.

Rinehart said she was looking forward to the upcoming Federal election, where she planned to run several candidates.

Headline by Anthony Bell

