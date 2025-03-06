Massive Cleanup Effort Underway After Dutton’s Harbourside Fundraiser — The Shovel

Extra resources have been diverted to the Sydney harbourside suburb of Vaucluse to deal with the aftermath of a huge fundraiser for Peter Dutton at billionaire Justin Hemmes’ $100 million mansion.

With reports of empty bottles of Bollinger strewn throughout the property and rubbish bins overflowing with discarded tins of caviar, local authorities say the cleanup effort could take days.

“It’s as if a cyclone has swept through the home,” one cleaner called to the property said. “There are broken Champagne flutes everywhere, yacht club memberships accidentally dropped down the back of sofas, I found Barnaby Joyce passed out in a bathroom. It’s a disaster zone”.

Authorities say the attendees at the event are currently without power. “They haven’t had any power for three years,” one source said.

Peter Dutton said his focus now was on making sure the residents of the Vaucluse mansion had all the help they needed.