Opposition Leader and small modular reactor Peter Dutton has slammed Labor for failing to deliver on the destructive category 2 cyclone in his electorate.

In a press conference held at his billionaire mate’s harbourside mansion, Dutton said Labor had once again overpromised and underdelivered.

“First it was the Voice, then it was cost of living, and now it’s cyclones,” Dutton said with a mouthful of caviar.

“This cyclone was supposed to arrive on Wednesday. Where is it? The Prime Minister is being tricky with the Australian public by not providing more detail”.

The former Minister for everything Scotty didn’t want to do said that that managing a storm system the size of Tasmania should be as easy as building a carpark. “In other words, they simply won’t exist under a Government I lead. We’ll ban them”.

____

By Shane Murphy