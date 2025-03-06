Trump To Reduce Inflation by Increasing Price of Things — The Shovel

Genius businessman Donald Trump has begun implementing his plan to reduce inflation, announcing a range of measures to increase the price of goods and services.

Signing off on tariffs for key trading partners Canada and China, Trump said the quickest way to bring prices down was to add 25% to the cost of selling them.

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned in business, it’s that the higher the input costs, the lower the price to the consumer,” Trump said.

With prices of some goods already beginning to rise, members of the MAGA cult said it was a relief to finally see inflation come down. “Inflation was out of control under Biden. But now that prices are going up, Trump has shown that he can reduce inflation, just like he said he would,” Betty Addison from Florida said.

Others conceded they were confused about what was happening. “I must admit I thought that reducing inflation meant that my groceries would be cheaper. But obviously I’ve still got a lot to learn. Praise Trump,” one MAGA voter said.