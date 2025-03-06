 Average IQs in Ukraine Soar After US Withdraws Its Intelligence — The Shovel
March 6, 2025

Average IQs in Ukraine Soar After US Withdraws Its Intelligence

Ukraine has reported a sudden and sustained increase in levels of critical thinking, problem solving and basic geography after Donald Trump called for the US to withdraw all of its intelligence from the country this week.

The US has been sharing its intelligence with Ukraine since 2022. Average IQs have doubled in some parts of the country since the intelligence withdrawal this week.

“We’ve seen upsurges across all areas of intellect, including verbal communication, mathematics and science. The average understanding of basic history has also skyrocketed,” one Ukrainian reporter said.

____

Headline by Tim Hall

