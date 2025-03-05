America’s New ‘Golden Age’ Actually Just Trump Pissing Over Everything — The Shovel

MAGA voters have been dismayed to discover that Donald Trump’s promise to begin a ‘Golden Age’ for America, actually just meant he would urinate all over everything until it was no longer useable.

“It’s more Golden Shower than Golden Age,” one analyst said, noting that Trump had already pissed on America’s relationships with Canada and Ukraine, and had other countries in his sights. “When people say those relationships have been permanently stained, that’s what they mean.

“There’s piss everywhere. It’s like we’ve got a toddler in the White House without a diaper. It’s quite disgusting. Someone is going to have to come in and clean this all up at some point.”

There are fears that Trump, who has a known history of urolagnia (in 2013 he allegedly paid two sex workers to pee on a hotel bed while he watched), will only escalate his pissing.

This week he pissed away economic principles, introducing tariffs in order to lower prices.