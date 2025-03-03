Donald Trump’s 2008 literary masterpiece ‘Never Give Up’ will be given a new chapter entitled “Except When It’s About Ceding Territory to a Dictator Who I Have a Crush On”.

The announcement comes after Trump suggested Ukraine should just give up its land to Russia because it is convenient for Trump and his new boyfriend. When asked about the book, Trump conceded he hadn’t read it.

There are also rumours of a sequel publication titled “Never Give Up Except If It’s on Your Allies: A Guide for Dickheads Who Don’t Understand History”.

Like Trump’s previous publications, the new book will be written by a ghostwriter, because Donald Trump has a vocabulary of less than 200 words.

—

Headline by Anthony Bell