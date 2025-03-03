Albanese Has Questions To Answer About What He Knew About Peter Dutton’s Share Purchases, Peter Dutton Says — The Shovel

The Opposition Leader says it is time for the Prime Minister to come clean on what he knew about the Opposition Leader’s ‘unusual’ share trading activity in the lead up to the GFC bailout, accusing him of being tricky with the Australian public.

In a press conference today about the issue, Peter Dutton said these were serious accusations and the Prime Minister was being evasive.

“Even though I was the one who traded the shares, it’s patently obvious that Mr Albanese needs to take responsibility for this. He is yet to come up with a suitable explanation.” Dutton said.

“Maybe I profited from insider information, maybe I didn’t. That’s not important. The bigger question is, what did Anthony Albanese know about this, and when did he find out? If he can’t provide an honest answer on that, then I don’t think he’s fit to run this country, frankly,” he said.

The Liberal Party leader refused to answer questions about his trading, saying the Prime Minister was being deliberately slippery. “It’s not good enough for him to sidestep these questions. It really isn’t. What is the Prime Minister hiding?”