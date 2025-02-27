Peter Dutton To Appoint Marty Sheargold Minister for Women — The Shovel

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton says former Triple M host Marty Sheargold has all the right attributes to hold the Women’s portfolio in a future Coalition Government.

“He’s a man, obviously, which is a key requirement for a Minister for Women in a Coalition Government. But he’s also got that mix of casual sexism and 1950s thinking which is integral to holding that position in a Liberal Party cabinet,” Dutton explained.

“Having had no experience as a woman himself, or any understanding of the issues women face, as well as a proven ability to undermine the progress of women, I think he’ll be perfect”.

Dutton said he was impressed by Sheargold’s belittling of women during a Triple M segment. “If I’m being picky, I am disappointed he didn’t mention ironing, or point out that his daughters are hot – our former Minister for Women Tony Abbott would have jumped at that opportunity. But that level of ability will come with time”.

The decision to pre-anoint Sheargold as Minister for Women caused some anger within Liberal Party ranks, with dozens of male MPs saying they were better suited to the role.