 Greatest Nation on Earth Announces Plans To Reintroduce Polio — The Shovel
February 25, 2025

Greatest Nation on Earth Announces Plans To Reintroduce Polio

Joshua Sukoff /Shutterstock

A nation that stands above all others in inventiveness, ingenuity, opportunity and intellect has announced plans to accidentally reintroduce polio.

The nation, undisputed as the brightest and most brilliant in the free world, said it would look to undo decades of work to eliminate one of humanity’s most contagious and debilitating diseases, by ‘doing its own research’.

“Sure, there may be thousands of pages of scientific research and expertise out there. But there’s also some fascinating stuff doing the rounds on YouTube right now. And that’s before you even get to the podcasts,” a spokesperson for the Greatest Nation on Earth said.

The nation, regarded as the most exceptional the world has ever known, said they would try not to re-introduce the devastating disease, but if they did, it was a small price to pay for owning the libs.

“Even if we end up in some sort of 1950s situation where people across the country are paralysed and can’t breathe, at least we showed those elites who’s boss”.

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

Greatest Nation on Earth Announces Plans To Reintroduce Polio

Sky News Viewer Wonders What 4WD Was Wearing When Bruce Lehrmann Allegedly Stole It

Australia Declares War on China in 2045

Government-Owned Steelworks in Whyalla Not Viable Says Guy Behind $600B Nukes Plan

Zelensky Says Trump Should ‘Just Accept’ Deal for Canada To Take Over USA