Sky News Viewer Wonders What 4WD Was Wearing When Bruce Lehrmann Allegedly Stole It — The Shovel

A Sky News viewer has responded angrily to news reports that Bruce Lehrmann is facing charges for stealing a 4WD in Tasmania, saying the Toyota Prado was probably asking for it.

Mark Hartman, 52, said you couldn’t do anything these days without being branded a thief. “We don’t even know the context yet. What was this Prado doing at the time? Had it been drinking? Was it out late at night? I bet it was done up in red paint and had its keys in the ignition. What’s a bloke supposed to do but read into that in a certain way?”

He said the car was probably wanting to get stolen. “You can’t just go out with your door unlocked, and new rims, and then have a whinge when someone comes and takes advantage of that”.

He said it was ‘good old fair dinkum common sense’ to ask questions. “What’s the world come to when you can’t steal a 4WD on a night out anymore? If you don’t want to be stolen, then it’s pretty simple – stay at home in the garage! I’ve been around the sun a few times myself, and the fact is boys will be boys, so this really is being overblown”.

____

Headline by Shane Murphy