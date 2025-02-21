 Zelensky Says Trump Should ‘Just Accept’ Deal for Canada To Take Over USA — The Shovel
February 21, 2025

Zelensky Says Trump Should ‘Just Accept’ Deal for Canada To Take Over USA

Dmytro Larin / Shutterstock.com

Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky says Donald Trump is stupid for not accepting a deal that would see Canada take over the majority of American territory, as part of a peace deal.

In a Tweet today, Zelensky said he had brokered a peace deal between Canada and the USA during a summit to which the US was not invited.

“I was a very fruitful summit – we heard many different sides of the argument from Canada – and it became very clear that the best, most peaceful way forward is for Canada to assume ownership of 49 states. America can keep Florida”.

Zelensky labelled Trump a ‘moderately successful comedian’ who was ‘very low in the polls’. “He better move fast or he is not going to have a country left.

