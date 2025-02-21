 Government-Owned Steelworks in Whyalla Not Viable Says Guy Behind $600B Nukes Plan — The Shovel
A man who wants to spend the equivalent of one third of Australia’s annual GDP on a government-owned nuclear network that won’t be operational for thirty years, says spending two billion dollars on saving a currently-functioning steelworks is reckless.

The man, whose core policy is to build Australia’s most expensive ever Government-funded infrastructure project, despite not releasing any detail on how he would build, pay for or achieve community buy-in for the project, said two-billion dollars was wasted money.

“This Government isn’t competent enough to run a steelworks” he claimed, briefly forgetting his own Government wasn’t competent enough to build a two-story car-park next to a train station.

