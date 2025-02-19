 New Tesla Comes With In-Built Baby Capsule for Child You Will Inevitably Have With Elon Musk — The Shovel
February 19, 2025

New Tesla Comes With In-Built Baby Capsule for Child You Will Inevitably Have With Elon Musk

Continuing his mission to single-handedly reverse declining global birth rates, Elon Musk has confirmed that all future Teslas will come standard with a baby capsule for the child he is statistically almost certain to have with you.

A member of the political party that espouses traditional family values, Musk – who at the time of writing had at least eleven twelve thirteen children to at least three four women – said fitting the child capsule as part of the production process would save time down the track.

“By the time the car is delivered, XI 3-Tech-Bro or whatever the fuck the kid is called, will be born. So I figured it’s better to get the seat pre-installed – we all know how much of a hassle fitting those things can be”.

The Tesla’s will also include a piece of unique computer code, which can be used to update the car’s software or name the child.

