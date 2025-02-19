Clive Palmer Announces New ‘Trumpet of Patriots’ Party, Promises To Build Wall Between Australia and Mexico — The Shovel

Mining billionaire Clive Palmer has denied his new ‘Trumpet of Patriots’ political party is blindly following Donald Trump, saying his plan was to build a wall on Mexico’s border with Australia, not America.

“It’s totally different. Our party is about Australia and the issues facing Australians, one of which is the illegal flow of Mexicans from our southern border.

“I simply don’t buy this argument that we are somehow just copying Donald Trump. We have policies that are relevant to us, and I will do everything I can to uphold the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v Wade”.

He said he had always been locally-focused. “One of the things that I’ve learnt over my career is that all politics is local. Which is why we’ll be fielding candidates in all fifty states.

“So, you can make these outlandish accusations that The Trumpet of Patriots party is somehow influenced by the Donald Trump-led Republican Party. But I think once you see our plans to drain the swamp and get rid of Obamacare, you’ll agree that this is very much an Australian initiative”.