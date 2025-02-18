MAGA Voter Sacked From Government Job Just Assumed Trump Would Shit on Other People — The Shovel

Newly unemployed Indiana man Heath Rickenbury said he never released that voting in support of Donald Trump’s pledge to slash Government jobs and dismantle the civil service would somehow impact him.

“I just assumed we were referring to other people when we chanted ‘Fire the Government Workers! Fire the Government Workers!’ at that Trump rally last year. It never occurred to me that the fact that I worked for the Civil Service meant it could have an effect on me,” the 52-year old said.

Packing up his belongings from his desk after he was told his job no longer existed, Rickenbury said he was a big fan of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency. “DOGE is such a funny name because it’s the same name as a type of crypto currency! Do you get it? Yeah, me neither really. But it’s still really really funny because it’s Elon. And now he says my job has to go. Are you sure they’ve got this right?”

He said there must have been some sort of mistake. “I shared all of the memes and re-posted about how bad the Civil Service is, you know, all that stuff that Musk loves saying. And now they’ve cut my job. It doesn’t make any sense at all”.