Donald Trump has backflipped on plans to introduce tariffs on aluminium imports, after a large group of his supporters pointed out that it would make it more expensive to buy hats that protect them from the electromagnetic wave spectrum and liberal-funded mind control.

MAGA supporter John Phillips said that according to research he had carried out on Truth Social, aluminium foil made up 118% of the materials used to make protective anti-mind control headwear.

“If these tariffs are implemented, tin foil hat prices will go up, many regular Americans won’t be able to afford them, and we’ll be susceptible to chemtrail-based vaccine mind experiments from the Chinese Government. And lizards. And I don’t need to tell you the impact that will have on fluoride levels in our water supply”.

Trump said he would remove the tariffs and provide additional funding for the production of Make America Great Again tin foil hats.

Headline by Anthony Bell