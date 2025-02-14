Sky News Viewer Offended by Sam Kerr’s ‘Stupid White’ Comment Surprisingly OK With Ethnic Cleansing — The Shovel

A very angry man who says Sam Kerr’s drunken abuse of a taxi driver was racist, has thrown his support behind a plan to move an entire population of people from their homeland.

“It’s political correctness gone mad when you can’t even suggest forcibly removing two million people from their homes without some snowflake saying they’re offended. Also, I am livid that a female soccer player used the words ‘stupid’ and ‘white’,” the man said.

“You know freedom of speech has gone down the drain when you can’t even mention ethnic cleansing without people giving you funny looks, or suggest Sam Kerr should be convicted for using a racist slur”.

____

Headline by Anthony Bell