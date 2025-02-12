Albo Offers To Buy Rex Airlines in Return for Business Class Upgrades — The Shovel

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says a Government acquisition of the beleaguered Rex Airlines would remove uncertainty for regional Australians, but – more importantly – remove the need for him to make personal calls to airline CEOs every time he wanted to fly at the pointy end of a plane.

The Prime Minister used Question Time to assure the thousands of Australians who rely on the regional carrier that a government-owned Rex would maintain all of the airline’s existing routes and services, except in instances where he required the fleet for his own personal jet-setting.

“Rex Airlines is an iconic Australian brand,” Mr Albanese said. “But sadly economic pressures are taking their toll on our aviation industry, especially when freeloading Prime Ministers keep demanding free upgrades on every flight.”

The Prime Minister said the government is still yet to examine the long-term viability of a government-run airline. “We need to see the business case,” Mr Albanese said. “And by business case, I obviously mean business class case. There’s no point owning an airline if it doesn’t come with proper, state-of-the-art flat beds, caviar stations and a 12-option pillow menu.”

Mr Albanese said that, under government ownership, Rex Airlines would add a new direct flight between Sydney and Copacabana so that the Prime Minister can spend more time at his new oceanfront property.