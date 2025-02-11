Donald Trump has backed down on a proposed 25% tariff on Australian mineral imports, after Anthony Albanese reminded him that the US imports of all its copper for orange facial toners from Australia.

“You can’t get that florescent orange look from just anywhere mate,” Albanese told Trump on a phone call today. “That’s 100% Australian copper, mined in the Pilbara region, crushed into a fine dust and then shipped directly to the US.

“You could of course experiment with other lower-quality products made locally in the US, but you’d risk looking fucking ridiculous”.

Following the call, Trump immediately made arrangements for Australia to be omitted from the tariff policy, citing ‘strategic alliance reasons’. Albanese was praised by the Australian mining industry, which sells around 4 million tonnes of copper dust to Trump each year.