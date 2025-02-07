Palestinian Man Generously Offers To Take Over and Redevelop Fire-Ravaged, Hellscape of LA’s Malibu District — The Shovel

A resident of Gaza has revealed plans to take over part of southern California, expel its residents and turn it into the ‘Riviera of North America’.

In a speech today, the 32 year-old said he would be doing a great service for the world. “Los Angeles is a soulless, vacuous hell hole. It’s just a big pile of rubble and collagen right now. There’s nothing productive or meaningful happening there at all. It’s certainly not a place for people to be living, and the only reason they want to go back, and I believe this strongly, is because they have no alternative. Where are they going to go, Nevada?” he said.

He said existing Los Angeles residents would be asked to find somewhere to live in Mexico. “We’re going to take over that piece and we’re going to develop it. We’ll own it and be responsible for getting rid of all of the guns and other weapons, level the site and get rid of the ugly buildings. And the people of America can have a beautiful life in Mexico. It will bring great stability to the whole region”.

____

Headline by Anthony Bell