Albo to Wait for Focus Group Results Before Deciding Whether He Is For or Against Ethnic Cleansing — The Shovel

The Prime Minister says he needs to consider a broad range of views from both sides of the ethnic cleansing debate before taking a clear position on the US Government’s plan in Gaza.

After Donald Trump announced his desire to invade Gaza, forcibly remove all of its people and demolish all of its buildings, Anthony Albanese stressed now was not the time to provide an opinion.

“Sure, this could be life-ending for the two million people living in Gaza, but we also need to consider what Keith in Townsville thinks before diving head first into making a statement on this,” Mr Albanese said.

“What I don’t want to be doing is providing a running commentary on everything the US President says. Yes, the mass deportation of an entire population may appear bad on the surface, but dig a little deeper and it may turn out that that’s not what ordinary voters in Queensland or Western Australia think. So we need to be a little more circumspect about this. It’s just so easy to get caught in an anti-genocide echo-chamber when it comes to these things”.