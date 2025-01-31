Trump Orders Black Boxes to Be Replaced With White Boxes, Following Airline Tragedy — The Shovel

Donald Trump has blamed diversity and inclusion policies for a mid-air plane collision in Washington DC, saying it never would have occurred if the plane was carrying a white, American-born, heterosexual flight recorder box.

In a media conference following the tragedy, the President blamed Barack Obama for the collision.

“Why are all the flight recorders all of a sudden black? I think that Barack Obama has a lot to answer for. Joe Biden too,” he said.

“It’s DEI gone mad. Flight recorders are getting appointed because of their colour, not because of their skills. I’ve read the legislation. It says that every airplane must have a black box. It’s crazy. Airlines are scared to even consider using a white box, because they know they’ll get criticised for it.

“Next thing you know we’re going to find out that this black box was disabled”.

Trump said all US planes would immediately be re-fitted with white, Christian, definitely heterosexual, Republican-voting male boxes.