The spread of Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs in the US continues to cause controversy, after it was revealed an orange-skinned man-baby who was born without any empathy, charm, humility or emotional intelligence was allowed to become President.

The 78-year-old man, who has a criminal record and has regularly been accused of sexual assault, is also said to belong to the “I’ve been bankrupt six times” community, a minority group in the US that has traditionally been under-represented in the workplace.

It is believed the White House implemented the DEI program in order to address the historic under-representation of convicted felons in senior positions.

“When you look at the list of people who have held the position of President, there’s not a single one who has a criminal record. Nor have there been any who identify as orange. I think it’s significant that we’ve been able to redress that imbalance,” a White House spokesperson said.